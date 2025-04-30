Bhu Bharati aims to resolve land disputes effectively: Collector Abhilash Abhinav

Nirmal: The State government enacted the Bhubharati Act to resolve land disputes effectively, district Collector Abhilash Abhinav emphasised its significance at an awareness seminar held in Andakur village, Kuntala mandal on Tuesday.

Officials provided farmers with a Power Point presentation explaining the new ROR (Record of Rights) Act, which aims to streamline the regularisation of pending land transactions. The Bhubharati portal allows farmers to submit online applications, and revenue officials will conduct mutation and registration processes. If there are objections, farmers can appeal through a two-tier system. Additionally, the government is offering free legal assistance to poor farmers.

Each land parcel will be assigned a unique Bhudhar number, similar to Aadhaar, ensuring clear boundaries and transparent land records. The Bhu Bharati Act addresses issues caused by Dharani, ensuring online updates whenever a mutation occurs, the officials explained. Villagers also shared their land-related concerns with the Collector, who directed officials to resolve immediate issues on the spot. Other cases will be handled under the Bhubharati Act. The event was attended by Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, tahsildar Kamal Singh, MPDO Limbadri, officials, and villagers.