BJP demands TRS Government to reduce fuel prices

Warangal: The Central government's decision to reduce fuel prices underlines the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards the concerns of citizens, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said. Addressing a press conference along with party Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he said that it is time for the States to reduce VAT to provide relief to their consumers. On the other hand, the TRS Government in the State burdened the people by hiking RTC bus fares, power tariff and registration charges etc., Reddy said. He accused the TRS leaders of spreading false information thereby tarnishing the image of Centre.

Reddy criticised KCR for his failure to implement his election promises such as - double bedroom houses, 3 acres land to dalits and tribals etc. "All of a sudden, the Congress leaders are talking about the farmers. During the Congress regime, thousands of farmers committed suicides. The Congress is also responsible for the deaths of students who laid their lives for the cause of separate Telangana," he said.

Rao Padma said that KCR is more interested in retaining power rather than resolving the issues faced by the people. KCR, who promised multi-level super-speciality hospital, is yet to release funds for it, she added. If the TRS Government has any concern towards the people, it should reduce the taxes which it levies on petrol and diesel, Padma said.

Even though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on may 26, both KCR and his son KT Rama Rao left the State, she said. Senior leaders Desini Sadanandam Goud, Kondi Jithender Reddy, Rajendra Prasadand Sirangi Sathish were among others present.