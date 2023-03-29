BRS dashed hopes of people: Naini Rajender

The BRS government betrayed people who expected all round development after the formation of Telangana, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Naini visited several areas in the Warangal West constituency on Tuesday as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra. A door-to-door electoral campaign was organised to highlight the failures of the Modi government elicited information about the civic issues faced by people. He alleged that the aides of Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar collected money from several people assuring them of double bedroom houses.





Fearing backlash from the poor, the MLA is not coming forward to distribute the double bedroom houses constructed behind the Sridevi Mall in Hanumakonda to the beneficiaries, Naini alleged. He accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of making a mockery of sacrifices made by the students by ignoring the very concept of the Telangana Movement - Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment). This apart, KCR also failed to implement his election promises such as making a dalit the chief minister, 3 acres land to dalits, KG to PG free education etc, Naini said, accusing the ruling BRS party of diverting the people's attention by making new promises.





The DCC chief also recalled that it was Congress that introduced fee reimbursement and Arogyasri schemes. On the other hand, the BJP-ruled Central government made life miserable for the common man, Naini said, referring to the skyrocketing of essential commodities. He expressed confidence that the people will teach a fitting lesson to both the BJP and the BRS. Corporators Pothula Sriman, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Mahila Congress district president Banka Sarala, senior leaders Bommathi Vikram and Banka Sampath Yadav were among others present.