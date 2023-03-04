Centre broke the back of common man: Surekha

The Congress will address all the problems faced by the people, Congress leader Konda Surekha said here on Friday. While interacting with people in the Warangal East constituency during the Hath Se Hath Jodo, a door-to-door electoral campaign to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi government and take the message of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, she accused the Centre of hitting the lives of common man with its anti-people policies.





"The Centre is throttling the voice of the people who question its policies by misusing the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and IT wings. Virtually, the BJP is creating terror among the Opposition ranks to regain power at any cost," Surekha said.





Staging a protest demanding the rollback of LPG domestic cylinder prices, Surekha accused the BJP-led Central government of breaking the back of the common man. Recalling the regime of the Congress, she said that the State Government led by the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy borne the hike when the Centre increased LPG prices.





The Congress kept its election promise in Rajasthan by providing an LPG cylinder at a price of Rs 500, she said, stating that it will also be implemented in Telangana after coming to power. TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash and scores of Congress cadres were present.



