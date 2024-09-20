  • Menu
City encroachment-free since Cong govt took over: Naini

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya look at the Regional Science Centre’s development proposals in Hanumakonda on Thursday
Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya look at the Regional Science Centre's development proposals in Hanumakonda on Thursday

Highlights

“No more encroachments in the city,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Warangal: "No more encroachments in the city," Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of roads and side drains at Gandhi Nagar in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he said that the government will ensure equal development of all the Divisions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) irrespective of the Corporators’ party affiliations.

He said that the city has been free from encroachments since the Congress came to power nine months ago. “Earlier, the land grabbers ruled the roost in the BRS regime. They threatened and looted the public and private properties,” he added.

“Most of the developmental plans remained on paper during the decade-long rule of the BRS. It’s a different situation now. I pursued Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and brought funds for the construction of a bridge on Naim Nagar nalah and Kaloji Kalakshetram,” Naini said.

