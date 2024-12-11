Live
Collector inspects EVM strongrooms
Hanumakonda: District Collector Pravinya emphasised the need for stringent security measures at the strongrooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored.
The Collector inspected the strongrooms located at the warehouses of the Enumamula Agricultural Market Yard in Warangal, in the presence of representatives from various political parties on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the strongrooms storing the EVMs must be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. She mentioned that the inspection of these strongrooms was conducted as part of the routine checks carried out every three months, as per the directives of the Election Commission.
The Collector further stated that they reviewed the security arrangements at the strong rooms related to Hanumakonda district and examined the records pertaining to the management of these rooms.