Conduct Class 10 exams in strict manner: DC
Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has ordered the officials to conduct the Class 10 exams in a strict manner. She held a coordination meeting on the Class 10 board exams with the officials of the relevant departments at the Collectorated on Tuesday evening.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that a total of 9,129 students will write the exams in the district, and 47 exam centres have been set up for this. She said that the exams will be conducted from March 21 to April 4 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Police security should be arranged during the movement of exam questions and answer sheets. She suggested that security be set up at the strong rooms.
