Cong govt keen to develop Warangal

Warangal: Notices will be issued to those who occupied tanks, and stringent action will be taken against them, Minister for Forest, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha said. She said all measures measures will be taken to restore and develop all the water bodies within the periphery of Baldia.

“Unlike the previous BRS government, Congress is on a mission to address the problems of denizens, especially inundation of low-lying colonies in the GWMC limits,” Surekha said. Kaloji Kalakshetram is being spruced up for the inauguration, she said, referring to the inordinate delay due to the lackadaisical approach of the BRS leaders. The Congress is least bothered about the BRS leaders’ criticism. The BRS has no moral right to criticise the Congress as it had left the State in a financial crisis. Despite the financial problems, the Congress government is competently implementing all the welfare programmes, besides providing salaries to the state employees at the right time, she said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is focused on providing the best healthcare facilities to the people. Efforts are also on to revive the Mamnoor Airport, she added. Piles of application forms seeking financial assistance under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) during the BRS regime are being dispensed by the Revanth government, the minister added.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju were among others present.