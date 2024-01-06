Congress moves pawns to get hold of GWMC

Warangal: The BRS is likely to lose its moorings over Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) as many of its Corporators are looking towards the Congress. In fact, seven of them have already joined the Congress – one before the elections to the Assembly and the others on Wednesday.

However, it’s not all that easy. In the first place, Congress needs 34 Corporators to move an impeachment motion. In the 66-member urban local body, the Congress’s number was swollen to 11 while the BRS still has 48 Corporators in its kitty. The Congress camp believes that it could muster the support of others by May.

On the other hand, some BRS Corporators are hell-bent on removing Gundu Sudharani from her Mayor post. It indicates that these Corporators are likely to join the Congress or extend support to remove Sudharani. However, her post is safe at least until the first week of May. The rule says it requires at least three years to move a no-confidence motion against the Mayor.

Congress sources say that many Corporators are in touch with the Konda couple – Muralidhar Rao and Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha (Warangal East MLA). Sooner or later, their defection to the Congress is on the cards. It may be noted here that even before the elections to the Assembly, a good number of Corporators met the Konda couple and discussed their future in view of BRS’ falling graph. Against this backdrop, it appears a matter of time before a few more BRS Corporators join the Congress.

“Several Corporators are vexed with the mayor and her approach. We have plans to move a no-confidence motion somewhere in May 2024. By then the Congress will improve its tally and the dust will settle,” a rebel BRS Corporator told The Hans India.