Council Local Bodies Constituency: Three nominations filed

Warangal: Three candidates including the ruling TRS have filed nominations for the ensuing election to the Legislative Council seat under the Local Bodies constituency here on Monday. In all, Warangal district collector and election officer B Gopi received seven sets of nominations – four for TRS candidate Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, two for Perumandla Guttaiah and one for Vem Vasudeva Reddy.

Pochampally Srinivas Reddy belongs to Varikole village under Nadikuda Mandal in Hanumakonda district. The other two candidates Vem Vasudeva Reddy and Perumandla Guttaiah belong to Teegalaveni village under Gudur Mandal and Nainala village under Nellikuduru Mandal of Mahabubabad district respectively.

Pochampally Srinivas Reddy expressed confidence that he would retain the seat with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that TRS will prevail in all constituencies across the State due to its sway over municipal and local bodies. "Congress and the BJP which have no adequate representation in the local bodies are likely to stay away from the election. The government is likely to increase the honorarium to all the MPTCs and Councillors, he said. Further, he appealed to other political parties to ensure the election was unanimous.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod urged the party cadre to work for the election of Pochampally Srinivas Reddy unopposed. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to strengthening the local bodies. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh and Vikalangula Samstha chairman Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.