CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat

Warangal: With the elections to the Parliament around the corner, the Communist Party of India (CPI) started lobbying for the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC reserved) seat at the national level. In this regard, CPI National General Secretary D Raja and National Council Member Rama Krushna Panda met the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Tuesday.

The leaders urged Kharge to allot Warangal Lok Sabha seat to the CPI as a partner of the INDIA pact. Kharge replied that a decision will be taken after consulting Rahul Gandhi who is currently on Bhara Jodo Yatra. It may be noted here that the CPI is keen to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing elections. The party is confident of doing well in the elections as it has a good hold in the masses due to its Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) in the erstwhile Warangal district. Moreover, the CPI and its affiliated unions – Singareni, LIC, Banking etc - are very strong in the region.

The party leadership also zeroed in on the candidature of 55-year-old B R Lenin, a senior journalist with almost three decades of experience. Moreover, Lenin carries the legacy of his father B R Bhagawan Das, a legendary Communist leader who fought for the cause of trade unions in the region.

Speaking to The Hans India, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said, “Lenin will have the advantage over the BRS and the BJP as his father was famous among the trade unions and masses.”

Lenin was also involved in several movements, especially as a journalist union leader. Leading the Telangana Journalist Forum, Lenin actively participated in the Statehood Movement, often braving his life.

On the service front, he served the needy by ensuring financial support and essentials when COVID-19 wreaked havoc. Presently serving as the Vice President of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), served as the President and the General Secretary of the AP Union of Working Journalists in Warangal district in the united AP.