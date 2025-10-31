Crops in 3,195 acres lost in the cyclonic rains in district

Montha cyclone has severely impacted Mancherial district, with relentless rains causing widespread damage to agricultural fields.

The downpour has left farmers devastated as approximately 3,195 acres of crops have been damaged across the district. Of this, 784 acres of cotton were soaked, and 2,407 acres of paddy fields were submerged.

In Chennur mandal alone, around 1,200 acres of crops were lost. Officials confirmed that 2,542 farmers across 116 villages have suffered crop damage. However, many believe the actual extent of the damage is even greater than the official estimates.

Rainfall data shows Bellampalli received the highest rainfall at 70.40 mm, while Dandepalli recorded 13.40 mm on Thursday. The district’s average rainfall stood at 42.4 mm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall ranging from 2.5 mm to 15.6 mm over the next 24 hours.

District Agriculture Officer Surekha visited the cyclone-hit paddy fields in Sarangapalle village of Mandamarri mandal. She stated that agricultural officers are conducting field-level assessments to estimate the crop loss in various mandals.

Farmers remain anxious about the full extent of the damage caused by the Monta cyclone and are appealing to the government for financial assistance to recover from their losses.