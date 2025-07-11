Demonic rule continues in State: Errabelli

Hanumakonda: Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday alleged that demonic rule continues throughout the State. At a preparatory meeting for MPTC cluster-wise leaders under the leadership of BRS president Eiduru Ilaiya in Peddavangara mandal (Mahabubabad district), with senior leaders participating, as the chief guest, he said all surveys related to the local body elections are favouring the BRS. He stated that people were deceived by the bogus “420 promises” made by the government.

Rao alleged ‘it is unfortunate that the government is functioning unader a major blackmail influence. He claimed that anticipating the upcoming local elections, the government released the Rythu Bharosa funds. ‘Under the Congress rule, farmers are suffering, while under KCR’s foresight, farmers had prosperity’.

Rao urged the party cadre and youth social media leaders to work hard and prove their mettle in the elections. He assured support to committed leaders and activists, claiming people, unemployed youth and students are eagerly awaiting the elections, and predicted that Congress candidates would lose their deposits.

He said people are highly dissatisfied with Revanth Reddy’s governance, and that BRS will win 80% of seats in the elections. He directed that youth and social media leaders conduct meetings in every panchayat in the mandal to unite and expose the government failures effectively.