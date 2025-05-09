Dispose applications received at revenue conferences: DC

BHUPALAPALLY: District Collector Rahul Sharma has instructed Revenue Department Officials (RDOs) and tahsildars to take steps to resolve the applications received at the revenue conferences.

On Thursday, Collector Rahul Sharma attended the revenue conferences being held at the Damannapet farmers’ platform in Regonda mandal and at the district–mandal council school in Tirumalagiri village. During the visit, the Collector explained that, under the pilot project of the new Bhū Bhārati ROR Revenue Act, Regonda mandal has been selected to gather suggestions, recommendations, and land-related applications from farmers.

He noted that although revenue conferences are to be held in 11 villages within the mandal, conferences have so far been successfully completed in 8 villages. He further advised establishing a Help Desk to provide advice and guidance to the farmers. After reviewing the applications, the Collector emphasized that all land-related applications submitted by the farmers should be immediately registered in the official register, along with the relevant remarks at the time of acceptance, so that the investigation process remains streamlined.

Collector Rahul Sharma clarified that the application-review procedure should be expedited in order to deliver swift justice to the public and added that notices should be issued based on the applications received at these conferences.