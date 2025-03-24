Empowering the jobless: Egg carts worth Rs 60L distributed

Warangal: Empowering the jobless involves providing resources and support to help individuals find employment. This is exactly what Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank Chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao believes. His penchant for helping the poor has planning rather than Spend thriftiness. He introduced an Egg Cart Scheme to help the unemployed youth in the Warangal East Constituency.

On Sunday, Pradeep Rao distributed an egg cart each to 100 persons. Each egg cart costs around Rs 60,000. Under the scheme, each beneficiary received a mini LPG Cylinder, stove, four stools and a 20-litre pet water bottle.

Speaking to The Hans India, Pradeep Rao expressed his gratitude to National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC) chairperson Anuradha J Desai who gave him constant support.

“The main objective of the scheme is to provide subsistence to the poor. They can make a living with the egg carts, besides promoting the sales of eggs,” Pradeep Rao said. NECC COO Annamalai Ajil Kumar said that the initiative is to help the unemployed youth, and they must make full use of the scheme. He said that they have already started the scheme in Kothagudem. “Efforts are on to introduce the egg cart scheme across the nation,” Annamalai said.

Thanking Pradeep Rao, a beneficiary said that the cart is also useful for running a fast-food centre and fritters made with gram flour.

Although the soft-spoken Pradeep Rao is an active politician, he never mixes philanthropy with politics. He had a clear vision of what he was doing.

Errabelli Pradeep Rao Charitable Trust chairman Errabelli Vineeth Rao, poultry farmers Rama Rao, Ramprasad, Ramchandra Rao, Srinivas Reddy, Vijay Kumar of NECC, Hyderabad, and Warangal Zone NECC market survivor Vinay were among others present.