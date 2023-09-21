Ensure hundred per cent voting in next elections: Collector Gopi

Karimnagar: District Collector Dr B. Gopi said that for the preservation of democracy, everyone should realise their duty and ensure that there is 100 percent voting in the upcoming elections.

The Collector along with CP L Subbarayudu, other district officials and members of cycle association and students participated in the cycle rally-2023 from Ambedkar Stadium to Cable Bridge with the slogan “We Will Vote for Sure” as part of voter awareness on Wednesday. He said that the cycle rally was organised with the intention of achieving 100% voting in the upcoming assembly elections in the district, and called upon everyone to take advantage of the right to vote, and to spread the message of the right to vote provided by the constitution to others.

CP Subbarayudu said that the right to vote is very important in a democracy and people will be able to decide the future of the next 5 years based on everyone exercising their right to vote. He said that vote is a gift and everyone has the right to use it.