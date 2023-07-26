Flooding has become a perennial problem: BJP

Warangal: With the flood situation in Warangal grim, the State government has come under severe criticism from the Opposition parties especially the BJP. Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao who inspected several residential localities – Santoshi Mata Colony, NTR Nagar, Brindavan colony and Sai Nagar etc, - on a tractor, demanded the government to help the flood victims. “The rainwater which entered the houses caused a lot of damage to the domestic appliances. Some of the houses were partially damaged due to flooding,” Pradeep Rao said. He demanded the government to provide compensation to the flood victims whose houses were damaged.

Pradeep Rao urged the district medical and health department to take necessary precautionary measures to stop the spread of contagious diseases. He also urged the officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to clear the clogging in order to allow free flow of stormwater in the nalas. He also urged the civic body to spray bleaching powder in the colonies to contain the contagious diseases, and fogging to control the mosquito menace.

“The onus is on the government to provide ration to the flood victims, besides ensuring protected drinking water supply,” Pradeep Rao said. He criticised the ruling BRS leaders for their failure to stop the flooding in the city. Life has become miserable for the denizens whenever it rains even moderately, he said. Pradeep Rao who also took part in the rescue operations at the low-lying areas distributed essentials besides providing financial assistance to the flood victims. BJP leaders Vanisetty Rohith, Kandimalla Mahesh and Amar were among others who accompanied Pradeep Rao.