Fruits turning sour: Restive Cong cadres tired of waiting for nominated posts

Warangal: The Congress cadres who are waiting for nominated posts are simmering with disappointment. It’s been more than 16 months since the Congress regained power after a decade. The cadre that remained loyal to the party obviously hoped that they might get recognition by getting nominated posts. However, their hope remained a mirage even though they have been constantly in touch with their respective MLAs.

The MLAs are in a predicament – neither they could exert pressure on the high command nor they could pacify the growing discontent in their cadre. Although there are so many leaders in the erstwhile Warangal district, only a very few got corporation chairman posts.

“It’s ridiculous that leadership is not in a position to appoint district-level posts. It’s not good for the State leadership to keep us waiting even after 16 months of assuming power. How long does the leadership keep us waiting when the elected leaders enjoy the power,” a senior Congress leader from Warangal expressed his anger to The Hans India, in persona.

Even the longtime loyalists have the guts to express their discontent over the leadership fearing all the hard work they have done for the party go to waste, another senior Congress leader said.