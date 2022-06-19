Grandeur marks Konda pre-release event

Warangal: The prerelease event of Konda, the biopic of former legislator Konda Murali that held here on Saturday set off fireworks even before its release on June 23. The movie, directed by maverick director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), reveals the story of Konda Murali including his association with top naxal leader Ramakrishna, RK, and his love story with Surekha, who later became minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government. The biopic also gives an account of the rivalry between Kondas and Errabelli that dates back to their early days in politics.

RGV said that while legendary Amitabh Bachchan is a reel hero but Konda Murali is a real life hero. "I tried my best to present the real life of Konda Murali and Surekha. If Surekha is a master of attacking her antagonists verbally, Murali who talks less is a doer. The duo is a perfect foil," RGV said.

Speaking at the event producer Konda Sushmitha Patel criticised the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao accusing him of obstructing the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who was supposed to be the chief guest at the event. The police took Revanth Reddy into custody at Ghatkesar when he was heading to Warangal to attend the funeral of Damera Rakesh, who died in the police firing at Secunderabad riot. Revanth was slated to attend the pre-release event after Rakesh's funeral.

Errabelli is scared of Kondas, she said, referring to the stopping of Revanth at Ghatkesar from attending the pre-release event. The movie is not aimed at gaining political mileage, Sushmitha Patel said. The crowds went into a frenzy when Surekha said, "I love you" to Murali. She thanked the cast and crew of the movie. The event was anchored by Suma in which Thrigun and Irra Mor who played the lead roles were present. Sushmitha Patel's husband Abhilash was also present. Scores of Congress cadres also attended the event.