GWMC to net over 600 crore through LRS

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has accrued Rs 7.30 crore through layout regularisation scheme (LRS), Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said, who presided over the Council meet here on Thursday.

"The GWMC has received 70,257 LRS applications. In all, the civic body is to net Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore through the LRS. MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao has assured to allocate 70 per cent of the revenue accrued through the LRS for the city development," Prakash Rao said, stating that the face of the city would be changed in near future. Referring to rains, he said that their staff had immediately responded and provided relief to the residents of NTR Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar and TV Nagar and Chanda Nagar where water-logging was rampant.

The administration has so far demolished 287 illegal structures of the 384 constructed on four nalahs in the city, he said. The demolition of 84 structures has been put off as the owners had secured a stay order, the Mayor said. The Rs 50 crore sanctioned under the Smart City Mission will be used for the construction of retaining walls and protection walls on the nalahs as per the advice of the government, he added. The Council has approved Rs 48.45 crore developmental works during the meet. Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and Corporators were among others present.