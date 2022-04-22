Hanumakonda: Jilted lover slits woman's throat

Hanumakonda: A youth attempted to kill a woman, aged around 22 years, by slitting her throat with a knife in Hanumakonda on Friday.

The accused Md Azhar has been pestering the victim Anusha, who is studying MCA final year, to love him for some time. Azhar, who went to Anusha's home when her parents were away on their work, had an altercation with her. Furious over her denial, he strangled her neck with a stole and tried to slit her throat. As she raised the alarm by shouting, he escaped from the spot before the neighbours caught him.

The police who were informed by the neighbours shifted Anusha to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH). According to police, her condition is stable as the injury was superficial.

Anusha's parents who hail from Laknepally village near Narsampet are residing near Pochamma temple. Her father is working with a welding shop and her mother as a housemaid. Azhar belongs to Modrai village under Sangem mandal in Warangal district. Meanwhile, another version is doing rounds that Anusha and Azhar were in love for about a year, and the latter got enraged after some differences.

The Subedari police who registered a case under IPC 354 and 506 started investigation. Sources say that the police have already taken the accused into custody. Meanwhile, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar have expressed shock over the incident. They suggested the police conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, so that the accused get maximum punishment. While women organisations demanded the government to do the justice to the victim, Viswa Hindu Parishad leaders termed it as 'Love Jihad'.