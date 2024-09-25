Live
- Posing as innocent even after court verdict is height of hypocrisy; K’taka BJP chief to CM
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
Just In
Health camp underway
Highlights
A special health camp was organised from September 23 on the occasion of ‘World Cardiology Day’ at Ajara Hospitals, Mulugu Road. The medical camp will be ongoing until September 29.
Warangal: A special health camp was organised from September 23 on the occasion of ‘World Cardiology Day’ at Ajara Hospitals, Mulugu Road. The medical camp will be ongoing until September 29.
A statement from the hospital on Tuesday informed, “In order to promote cardiovascular health, Azara Hospitals is offering a wide range of heart checkups free of cost to the public through this programme In this special camp, the following types of emergency tests can be availed free of cost: BMI (Body Mass Index), Blood Pressure (BP), Lipid Profile, Blood Sugar Test, and 2D Echo Screening.”
“This program is specially organised for the people of Warangal, Hanumakonda, and surrounding areas,” said Azara Hospitals MD Shiva Subrahmanyam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS