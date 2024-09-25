  • Menu
Health camp underway
A special health camp was organised from September 23 on the occasion of ‘World Cardiology Day’ at Ajara Hospitals, Mulugu Road. The medical camp will be ongoing until September 29.

A statement from the hospital on Tuesday informed, “In order to promote cardiovascular health, Azara Hospitals is offering a wide range of heart checkups free of cost to the public through this programme In this special camp, the following types of emergency tests can be availed free of cost: BMI (Body Mass Index), Blood Pressure (BP), Lipid Profile, Blood Sugar Test, and 2D Echo Screening.”

“This program is specially organised for the people of Warangal, Hanumakonda, and surrounding areas,” said Azara Hospitals MD Shiva Subrahmanyam.

