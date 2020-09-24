Warangal: Home guard killed by wife and her paramour

Warangal : A woman with the help of her paramour killed her husband on Wednesday here at Nekkonda mandal of Warangal Rural district. The victim, Dharyavath Singh (42), was working as a home guard at Warangal traffic police station.

Singh who was on a holiday was residing at home from the past 21 days which made difficult to his wife, Jyothi to meet her paramour. Jyothi was in a relationship with one Sambaraju and used to meet him frequently when her husband was not at home.



However, Singh learned Jyothi's affair with Sambaraju who started harassing her. Unable to bear the harassment, Jyothi and Sambaraju planned to get rid of Singh to continue their affair. On September 14, Jyothi called up Sambaraju to come home in order to kill her husband.



The duo strangled Singh to death when he was asleep and shifted the dead body in an auto-rickshaw to an isolated place. Sambaraju, his brother Suresh and father Yakaiah burnt the dead body and left the place. They visited the spot the next day and found the body was partially burnt. The trio burnt the dead body again and mixed the ashes in the river.

The incident came to light when the victim's brother lodged a complaint with the police on his brother missing. Based on the call data of Jyothi, the police found that the home guard has been murdered and took Jyothi and her paramour into custody. Efforts are on to nab two others who have gone absconding.

