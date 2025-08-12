I am not afraid of Errabelli’s palm-leaf claps, says Jhansi Reddy

Hanumakonda: TPCC Vice President and Palakurthi Constituency In-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy stated that she is not afraid of the “palm-leaf claps” of former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has been making false allegations against her despite her continuous hard work among the people with a focus on public welfare and constituency development. She made it clear that there is no question of stepping back, regardless of the obstacles faced.

On Monday, during a review meeting held at the Congress Party office in the heart of Thorrur town with the participation of the town Congress president, ward coordinators, youth leaders, and Mahila Congress leaders, Jhansi Reddy made sharp remarks against Errabelli.

She criticised that despite serving as a public representative for four decades, Errabelli had done nothing for the people, the constituency, or the development of the undivided Warangal district.

She said that Errabelli could not digest the victory of Yashaswini Reddy as MLA at just 25 years of age, and that is why he is making baseless accusations. She added that since she is constantly among the people, working with the aim of welfare and development, Errabelli has been unable to sleep peacefully, gripped by the fear of defeat in the upcoming local body elections, and is speaking irrationally. She affirmed that no matter how many allegations are made against those working selflessly to strengthen the Congress Party, they will not back down.

She pledged to work with an agenda of solving public issues and strengthening the Congress Party. She reminded leaders and activists that she had dedicated her luxurious life to the ideals of the Congress Party, inspired by Gandhi and Nehru.

Calling upon party ranks to work in unity for the victory of Congress-supported candidates in the upcoming local body elections, she urged everyone to take a pledge to strengthen the party in villages. She suggested that from the village to the town level, unity should prevail to ensure the Congress flag flies high in the coming elections. She called for setting aside personal differences and moving forward together with the sole aim of Congress’ victory.

She advised that door-to-door campaigning should be undertaken so that the Congress Party’s message reaches every household. She urged everyone to identify public problems and strive to resolve them at the local level.

Later, town presidents and ward coordinators explained the current situation of the party in their respective villages and the programmes being implemented for strengthening it.