AP cabinet meeting begins, to approve key decisions

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, commenced today (Thursday) at 10:30 AM at the State Secretariat. During this meeting, a total of 44 items are under discussion, including the ratification of projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

Among the key decisions anticipated, the cabinet is expected to grant permission to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to borrow ₹7,380.70 crore from NABARD for the construction of Amaravati. Furthermore, an allocation of ₹532 crore for connecting the Seed Access Road to National Highway 16 is set to be approved.

The cabinet will also sanction the allocation of land to various organisations and is poised to approve the tendering process for the construction of Lok Bhavan (Governor's Bungalow) at an estimated cost of ₹169 crore. Additionally, administrative sanctions for the establishment of a Judicial Academy, costing ₹163 crore, are on the agenda.

Significantly, the cabinet is expected to endorse investments totalling ₹20,000 crore, which will create approximately 56,000 jobs in the region.