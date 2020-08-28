Jangaon DCC president fires salvo at Errabelli for targetting him

Warangal: The TRS Government has been throttling the voice of the Opposition, Warangal DCC President N Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that the ruling party is bulldozing the democratic rights of the Opposition parties. "The government is resorting to preventive arrests whenever we tried to raise the people's issues," Rajender Reddy said, referring to the Congress leaders' house arrest including him when MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood-affected areas in Warangal recently.

All that we wanted was to bringforth the issues faced by the people, so that it would catch the attention of the government, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jangaon DCC President and former DCCB Chairman Janga Raghava Reddy criticised Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao for targeting him. "Although I worked honestly and developed DCCB, Errabelli targeted me and foisted false cases against me," he said. Come what may, I am not one to cowdown, he asserted. Further, he accused Errabelli of misusing his position to make money.