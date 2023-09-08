Karimnagar: Demand for creation of PV Narasimha Rao district gains momentum

Karimnagar : As the Assembly elections are going to be held soon, the public’s demand to form a district named after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with Huzurabad as the headquarters has been gaining momentum.

BRS announced MLA V Sathish Kumar as its candidate for Huzurabad seat and the opposition parties Congress, BJP, BSP and others are engaged in the selection of their candidates. Making use of the occasion, Telangana JAC, Telangana Vidyavantula Vedika and Telangana Jana Samithi leaders have put forward the demand for the PV district.

Since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power after the formation of a separate Telangana started the process of re-organisation of districts the people of the region have strongly expressed their desire to establish PV district with Huzurabad as its centre. From 2016 to 2020, several movements carried out by PV District Sadhana Committee and Telangana JACs at Huzurabad.

In 2018, Huzurabad JAC distributed pamphlets on a large scale among the people, explaining the movements carried out by the people at various stages since 2016 for the formation of PV district. People do not think that the process of PV district formation is a closed chapter.

The government which divided the historic town of Warangal, which continued to be the capital of the Kakatiyas, into two districts and maintaining two district headquarters at the same place with Hanmakonda should think about the possibility to create PV district, Telangana leader AavunurSammaiah said.

The people of Warangal, Hanmakonda and Kajipet, who have lived in the same district for centuries, are unable to digest the transfer of the historic Warangal Fort and the thousand-pillared temple to the districts of Warangal and Hanmakonda, which are located in the same center, he said.

Warangal and Hanmakonda are two districts with Kamalapur, Elkaturthi and Bhimadevarapalli mandals of Hanmakonda district which belong to the erstwhile Huzurabad taluka. Also, till 2009 it was under the jurisdiction of Huzurabad Constituency.

Speaking to The Hans India,Sammaiah said that PV Narasimha Rao, who served as the Prime Minister of India, has an inseparable relationship with Huzurabad. PV started his political career from Huzurabad itself. In the first Lok Sabha election held in 1952, PV contested as a Congress candidate from Karimnagar. PV’s native village Vangara is just 12 km away from Huzurabad.

There is a feeling among the people of Huzurabad region that the then minister Etala Rajender, Rajya Sabha member Captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao and Lok Sabha member Vinod Kumar failed to take the matter of setting up PV district to the attention of the Chief Minister. It is also the opinion of the people here that Huzurabad district was not formed due to lack of coordination between them, Sammaiah noted.

Also Congress, BJP, CPI, CPM, TDP parties worked nominally with the Zilla Sadhana Committee and JAC, but there was no case of those parties seriously working for the formation of PV district. People feel that those parties also did not care about the formation of the district.

Without increasing the number of 33 districts, without reducing the importance of Warangal district, the scope of Warangal district should be increased and P.V. district should be established with Huzurabad as its headquarters instead of Hanmakonda district. The people want to form PV district with 13 mandals; Sankarapatnam, V. Saidapur mandals of Karimnagar district, MogullaPalli and Tekumatla of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli districts and five mandals of present Huzurabad constituency along with Elkaturthi, Bhimadevarapalli and Kamalapur mandals of erstwhile Huzurabad Constituency, he explained.

Telangana Jana Samithi State General Secretary, advocate Mukkera Raju told The Hans India, the public want to form a district with Huzurabad as the centre and Jammikunta and Elkaturthi centres as revenue divisions. It is also the opinion of the people of the region that the development of Huzurabad region will happen only with the formation of PV district.

Huzurabad old taluka given to the country a Prime Minister and is very historical. Even geographically, it has all the resources.

The demand to make it a district has been strong among the people here for a long time. The division of districts done by this government was very unscientific. The division of districts was done not for the benefit of the people, but for the benefit of the leaders.

Preparations are underway to carry forward another movement strongly to fulfill the aspiration. If necessary, a common candidate or hundreds of candidates can be fielded in the upcoming elections with the district demand as the main factor to voice the demand of the district here once again, Raju added.