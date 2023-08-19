Karimnagar: Modi govt’s anti-people policies killing public institutions says Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar : Planning Commission vice chariman B Vinod Kumar has accused the BJP and Modi government at the Centre of privatising and destroying government properties.

He visited Mulkanur village of Bhimadevarapalli mandal along with MLA Voditala Satish Kumar to inaugurate the statues of leaders. He saw the locked and useless BSNL office next to Mulkanur public library and flayed the Central government.

After Independence, the Union government set up a telecommunication system, banks, post offices and railways. These sectors provided services for the comfort of the people for the past 75 years but now, when the Golden Jubilee of 75 years of Independence is being celebrated, the Modi government is privatising all the public sector institutions.

The BSNL tower in Mulakanoor village can be said to be a proof of that. Trees have sprouted in the BSNL office and on the tower and the government properties are useless. This has happened only because of the anti-people governance policies followed by the Modi government, Vinod Kumar said.

The BJP government is working for the benefit of the Adanis and Ambanis. Once upon a time there were telephone connections from house to house through telephone towers which were very useful to the people. Now lakhs of towers and BSNL offices have become useless in the country due to Modi government’s decisions, he said.

BSNL, Air India, Railways, Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corporation, Container Corporation, Ports, National Highways etc. are being sold. Threats and attacks in the name of ED and Income Tax are being made against those who question Modi.