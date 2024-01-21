  • Menu
Karimnagar: National Girl’s Day celebrated
Karimnagar : On the occasion of ‘National Girl’s Day’ a parent teacher committee meeting was organised at the Government High School in Mankamma Thota here on Saturday.

District Education Officer CHVS Janarthan Rao attended the meeting and explained to the parents about the greatness of the teaching profession saying that it is not easy to discipline the students while teaching them.

He urged the parents to take care of children especially when they’re using a smartphone. “Make sure they are using the phones for studying,” he requested. “In addition, all the parents should form a group and ask everyone to attend the meeting every month,” he said.

School principal Ch Pramila honoured DEO and MEO with shawls for visiting their school for the programme. SMC Chairman, staff, students, and parents participated in this programme.

