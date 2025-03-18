Karimnagar: Students sell vegetables in Rythu Bazaar

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy has called upon students to develop business skills while excelling in their studies.

The Collector inaugurated a model vegetable market set up by students with vegetables grown in government schools at the Kashmir Gadda Rythu Bazaar in the city on Monday.

This vegetable market was organised under the auspices of the District Education Department in collaboration with the Janya Foundation.

The Collector visited the vegetable stalls and spoke to the students. She advised them to know for themselves the hardships and losses of the farmers who provide the food we eat.

She said that if they work hard, the crop products are available to us.

Satpathy said that if students sell in the market using business skills, they can achieve excellent results. The benefits of vegetables grown using organic methods should be explained to the consumers. Parents should be made aware so that they can use more organically grown crop products and vegetables.

More innovative programmes with new concepts will be launched for the students in the coming days and students should take advantage of them. The District Collector purchased the vegetables from the students with her own money.

The model vegetable market was set up at Kashmir Gadda Rythu Bazaar in Karimnagar with 60 students from 12 selected government schools in the district. DEO Janardhan Rao and education department officials also purchased the vegetables.

The Collector and the officials who came there engaged the people and the students sold the vegetables. It is a record in the district to set up a market with students for the sale of vegetables grown organically which contribute to the overall health of the people.

District Science Officer Jaipal Reddy, Coordinators Ashok Reddy, Srinivas, Janya Foundation Operation Manager Surender, Education Department officials, staff, and students participated in this programme.