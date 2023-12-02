Live
Karimnagar: Transgenders cast their votes
In a groundbreaking event, numerous members of the transgender community exercised their democratic right by casting votes at the Government High School polling station in Subhashnagar, Karimnagar town, this Thursday.
Eager to participate in the democratic process, they proudly displayed their photo identity cards, marking a significant milestone as they voted for the first time.
Eager to participate in the democratic process, they proudly displayed their photo identity cards, marking a significant milestone as they voted for the first time.
The district administration had successfully registered 58 transgender individuals to vote in the district, with 44 situated in the Karimnagar Assembly sector, seven in Choppadandi, one in Manakondur, and six in the Huzurabad section.
To facilitate their participation, the district authorities ensured the distribution of identity cards. The transgender voters expressed gratitude to the district government for providing them with the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote.
District Election Officer and Collector, Pamela Satpathy, extended her congratulations to the transgender community for their active participation in the electoral process.
The polling station also witnessed the presence of DRDO Srilatha, DWO Saraswathi, and other officials.