Konda biopic set to go on floors from tomorrow

Warangal: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, aka RGV, who is working on his latest flick – Konda – a biopic based on former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao and former minister Surekha -- on Sunday visited Warangal. RGV, who kept his visit secret, visited Vanchanagiri village under Geesukonda mandal, the native place of Konda Murali, and Fort Warangal. The shoot of Konda biopic is all set to begin at Vanchanagiri on October 12 after performing puja at the local Kota Gandi Maisamma temple.

RGV, who came to Warangal in the morning, didn't speak to anyone and was aloof after visiting shooting locales.

It may be mentioned here that RGV, who confirmed the biopic project on September 24, said that the entire movie will be shot in Warangal and nearby forests. The biopic storyline sails with the rebellion of the distressed sections against the feudal monarchy and the hegemony of the 1980s. The movie is also to explore Konda Murali's association with the top naxal leader Ramakrishna, well known as RK.