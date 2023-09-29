Kothagudem: SCCL trade union polls on Oct 28

Kothagudem: The Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) decided on Wednesday to hold the trade union elections at Singareni Collieries Company Limited on October 28, despite the fact that 15 of the 17 coal unions did not attend the meeting he called. Management representatives also did not turn up at the meeting.

A majority of unions as well as the corporate management pushed for the trade union elections after the State Legislative Assembly elections. Both the unions and the management made vain attempts to address election-related issues such as use of ballot paper or the EVMs.

In accordance with the court’s directive to hold the election by October 30, the Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) opted to proceed with the poll. According to Raji Reddy of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, the management will nonetheless challenge the Deputy Labour Commissioner’s (Central) ruling before the High Court’s division bench on behalf of the company’s employees.