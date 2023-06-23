Martyrs’ sacrifices paved way for Telangana State: Gangula

Karimnagar: The sacrifices of the martyrs played an important role in the formation of Telangana, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

He attended a special meeting of the Zilla Parishad held under the chairmanship of Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Srikantachari and Police Kishtaiah sacrificed their precious lives for the achievement of Telangana and said that the martyrs’ sacrifices were the source of Telangana State formation.

The families of the martyrs were supported by CM KCR and stood by the family of Police Kishtaiah. His son is currently working as a doctor. On January 26, June 2, August 15, martyrs are commemorated.

CM KCR is credited with solving the irrigation problems by building the project at Kaleswaram on the Godavari River during the self-rule.

The minister honoured the family members of 31 martyrs, and Gram Panchayat Sarpanchs and Secretaries who were selected as the best Gram Panchayats at the national level. .

District Collector RV Karnan said that Telangana was achieved only because of the sacrifices of the martyrs and said that their sacrifice is the source of development of Telangana. The special meeting was held in Zilla Parishad and Municipal Gram Panchayats and a special resolution was passed to commemorate the martyrs.

District Library Corporation Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Officers, ZPTCs, MPPs, Co-op members and others participated in this meeting.