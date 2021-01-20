MCP (U) demands clarity on Warangal Rural district HQ

Narsampet (Warangal-Rural): It's been more than four years since the formation of Warangal Rural district, however, the State government is yet to confirm its headquarters, Marxist Communist Party of India (United) Warangal Rural district joint secretary and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) Warangal Convener Peddarapu Ramesh said.

Speaking at a meeting presided over by division secretary Kannam Venkanna here on Tuesday, he said that Chief

Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who carved out Warangal Rural as an agricultural district, hasn't given any clarity on its headquarters. "It's high time to clear the standoff over the district headquarters," Ramesh said, threatening to launch an agitation if the government continues its ambiguity.

Referring to the resolution passed against the Central government's farm laws by Rural Zilla Parishad, Ramesh demanded the State to do the same in the Assembly. "KCR, who opposed farm laws initially, took a u-turn. It's detrimental to the interests of the farmers, hence, he needs to change his stand," Ramesh said.

Training guns against the Centre, he said that the people in the country are the victims of Narendra Modi-led BJP government's anti-people policies. The aim of the Centre is to benefit the corporate sector at the cost of farmers' livelihood, he alleged. Even though thousands of farmers have been protesting the farm laws for nearly two months on the suburbs of Delhi, the BJP government has blithe concern towards the farmers,

he said.

Senior leaders V Raga Sudha, Md Raja Saheb, G Komuraiah, B Surender, J Bushaiah and G Jayamma were among others present.