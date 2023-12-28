Mulugu: Motorists advised to follow winter road safety standards

mulugu : Mulugu SP Gaus Alam called on the motorists to save their precious lives as traffic accidents are increasing due to fog. While speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he gave some instructions to the motorists regarding the prevention of accidents, driving vehicles with “low” beam light when there is a lot of snow on the road.

“Do not use high-beam headlights because fog reflects the high-beam headlight light back to the snow, which hinders the driver’s vision, so vehicles should use “low” beam headlights.

If the road visibility is less than 100 meters, the car fog lamp must be used. Go slow in fog - reduce your vehicle speed,” the SP said. Since visibility in the fog is very low, it is difficult to assess your surroundings, so travel at low speed. By doing so, one can respond quickly enough to the actual road conditions.

If there is no car in front of you, you should not drive the vehicle at high speed because of the smog. Do not drive the vehicle beyond the speed limit. While driving in foggy weather, you should carefully listen to the sounds of vehicles coming from the opposite side.* In cases where the road is not visible during dense fog, the sounds of vehicle tires and horns will help you estimate the distance. Turn off the music in the vehicle and listen to road noises. It is best to stick to your designated lane when driving through fog.