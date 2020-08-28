New rider to check illegal layouts in KUDA

Warangal: The Telangana government's new rider – No to property registrations that don't have layout approval or building permission – to keep a tab on proliferation of illegal layouts in the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) limits.

The order issued by the Registration and Stamps (R&S) Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu states that no new plot or sub-division shall be registered by Registration Authority unless it is approved as per the provisions of the Act.

It also bars registration of any building or structure or part of the building without the production of a sanctioned plan approved by the municipality. With not many developers and plot owners coming forward to regularise their plots under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), the government has taken the decision, it is learnt.

The new order is likely to impact the properties in the KUDA limits where hundreds of illegal layouts and constructions have come up.

According to a conservative estimate, there are more than 100 illegal layouts admeasuring more than 200 acres in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and nine municipalities – Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Maripeda, Bhupalpally, Dornakal, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Thorrur and Parkal in the erstwhile Warangal district.

These apart, there are more than 200 unapproved layouts in the KUDA jurisdiction spread across 1,805 sq. kms. It's learnt that the majority of illegal layouts are in Fort Warangal, Kazipet, Hanamkonda, Inavole, Sangem, Hasanparthy, Dharmasagar and other mandals adjacent to the core city.

According to KUDA Planning Officer E Ajit Reddy, the authorities had identified around 70 unapproved layouts and issued notices to the realtors. A majority of these layouts are small – ranging from one to three acres.

Welcoming the State Government's decision, the Forum for Better Warangal President Pulluru Sudhakar told The Hans India, "It would check the unplanned development of the city which is already experiencing havoc whenever it rains. The move is also to arrest encroachments besides protecting gullible citizens from the tricks of realtors."

Even though the move will have an impact on exchequer with the number of registration going down, the urban local bodies will see a planned development that ultimately triggers the economic growth of a place, Sudhakar said. Further he urged the government not to encourage LRS and BRS in the future.