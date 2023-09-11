New schemes a bait to lure voters: Errabelli Pradeep

Warangal: With the elections around the corner, the BRS Government is trying to lure the people in the name of Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu etc, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank Limited chairman and senior BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. Addressing the party cadres in the 35th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Sunday, he accused the BRS of failing to fulfill its election promises.

“The BRS MLAs have blithe concern towards the problems faced by the people. The ruling party leaders are more interested in land grabbing and settlements. As a result, Warangal didn’t even have a single industry that provides employment to the local youth,” Pradeep Rao said.

Pradeep Rao alleged that the ‘family rule’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is focused only on developing constituencies represented by them. The government which laid the foundation stone for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, a fibre-to-fabric (end-to-end) facility, in 2017 is yet to operatinalise, Pradeep Rao said. The textile park would have provided employment to a large number of people, he added.

Even though the BJP-led Centre had included Warangal in the Smart Cities Mission, the State Government had failed to release its share of funds, Pradeep Rao said. The roads and drainage system in the city are appalling due to the lackadaisical approach of the GWMC. Even a modest rain is leaving several colonies under a sheet of water, Pradeep Rao said. Against this backdrop, the people are looking towards the BJP, Pradeep Rao said. Inviting at least 100 persons of the Division 35 into the BJP, Pradeep Rao told them that the party will take care of its cadres. BJP leaders Pittala Venkanna, Chintala Naveen, Chintam Raju, Bhupathi Krishna and Md yakub were among others present.