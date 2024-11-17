Officials inspect arrangements for CM’s visit

  • Menu
Endowment sprincipal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Akhil Mahajan on Saturday inspected the helipad, public meeting venue and parking arrangements for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Vemulawada town.

Sircilla: Endowment sprincipal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Akhil Mahajan on Saturday inspected the helipad, public meeting venue and parking arrangements for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Vemulawada town. Government Whip said that the visit of CM Revanth Reddy aimed at comprehensive development of Sircilla district. Ministers T Nageswara Rao, Sridhar Babu, P Prabhakar and other ministers will come along with the CM.

Weaver’s long-time desire to set up a yarn depot will be fulfilled with the visit of the CM. As per the orders of the Sringeri Peetham, the development works of the Rajanna temple are being initiated. The aim of the government is to provide an easy and quick darshan to the devotees of Rajanna.

Revanth Reddy, who came in the capacity of PCC President in the past, will come to the temple in the capacity of CM and pray to the Lord to ensure that the state is prosperous. In the recently announced budget, an amount of Rs.50 crore has been allocated for the development of the Rajanna temple.

