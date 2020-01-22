Officials told to focus on Palle Pragathi works

Warangal: All the works taken up during the Palle Pragathi should be completed before February-end, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said.

Reviewing the progress of Palle Pragathi works with the officials here on Tuesday, the Collector said that the onus is on Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries to ensure greenery and cleanliness in villages.

"All the Gram Panchayats (GPs) need to procure tractors along with tanker trailers. If the GP is small, it can be done by procuring a mini tractor.

Measures have to be taken for the purchase of mini tractors for 33 small GPs of the total 130 GPs in the Urban district," he said. Further, the Collector directed the District Panchayat Officer (DPO) to assist the GPs in procuring tractors before February 15.

He instructed the officials to speed up the construction Vaikuntadhamams (graveyards), dumping yards and soak pits. He directed the panchayat secretaries and field assistants to identify households for digging soak pits.

Entrusting the responsibility of looking after nurseries with the MPOs and APOs, the Collector told the officials to issue memos to panchayat secretaries if the survival of plants is below the benchmark.

The officials were also told to motivate the locals to donate land wherever government land is not available for the dumping yards and graveyards. Special Collector Manu Chowdary, Zilla Parishad CEO Prasoona Rani, DRDO Ramu and DPO Mahamood were among others present.