Our govt will empower women: Konda Surekha

Warangal: The government has shown its commitment toward the welfare of the farmers, Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowment Konda Surekha said, referring to the implementation of crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh.

Surekha hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at the Police Parade Grounds in Hanumakonda on Thursday, and said that works related to the Smart Cities Mission will be completed by March 2025.

“So far, 49 work components worth around Rs 412 crore have been completed. Another 36 works worth with an outlay of Rs 413 crore are in various stages. 21 works worth Rs 120 crore at a nascent stage,” Konda Surekha said.

On the tourism front, P V Narasimha Rao Vignana Vedika taken up at a cost of Rs 11 crore in Vangara village is in the finishing stage. The boating facility in Bhadrakali was restored at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. Plans are afoot to start a boating facility in Waddepally tank, the minister said.

The government is committed to making one crore women members of SHGs ‘crorepatis’ in the next five years by launching Mahila Shakti Canteens. The government had already sanctioned Rs 24 crore to 208 women help groups. A Mahila Shakti Canteen has already started at the Hanumakonda Collectorate. Konda Surekha said two more canteens – one each at Bhadrakali temple and one at Maternity Hospital- are in the pipeline. The minister visited the stalls arranged by various departments and watched the cultural programmes. Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, MP K Kavya, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya, commissioner of police Amber Kishor Jha and municipal commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade were among others present.