Peddapalli: Many former ZPTC members join Congress in Manthani

Peddapalli : Many former ZPTC members joined the Congress party in the presence of MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu at Manthani in the district on Wednesday.

He said that it is certain that the flag of the Congress party will fly in Telangana. Telangana Congress has included manifesto with six guarantee schemes for the people, the development of Telangana and weaker sections is possible only with the Congress party. While distributing the guarantee cards of the schemes announced by the Congress party in the assembly segment, he told the people that the Congress party will stand by the poor people of the State. Congress has given the state of Telangana as promised and that within one hundred days of the Congress party coming to power in the state, it will implement all the guarantees as stated in the guarantee card, he promised. Under Mahalakshmi Scheme Rs 2,500 per month will be given to every woman, Rs 500 per gas cylinder, free travel in RTC bus etc. Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, Rs 12,000 for every Rs 15,000, and Rs 500 bonus for paddy crop to tenant farmers and farm laborers.

Under Griha Jyothi Scheme 200 units of free electricity for every household needs, Indiramma Inti Scheme house plot and Rs 5 lakhs for house construction will be provided. Rs 5 lakh education assurance card for every student under the Yuva Vikasa scheme and Cheyuta Pension Asara Pension will be increased to Rs.4,000, the MLA said.