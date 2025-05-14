Live
Polytechnic has a bright future
Warangal: Polytechnic education offers several benefits, primarily focused on practical skills and career readiness, SVS Group of Institutions chairman Dr E Tirumal Rao said.
Speaking at a meeting on the importance of polytechnic education in Hanumakonda on Monday, Rao said that polytechnic is a great opportunity for students to shape their future.
He said that 10th class passers and students appearing for the exam are eligible for courses like Mechanical, Civil, ECE, CSE, Pharmacy, and other technologies.
The students would have a wide range of job opportunities in the government and private sectors after polytechnic. Jobs in organizations like DRDO, BHEL, Railways, Metro etc are available in plenty, he added. Polytechnic is also a lateral entry opportunity to pursue B.Tech, he said.
Rao said, “Especially, rural youth should take advantage of Polytechnic education and pave the way for a bright future.”