PRED provides better administration: Errabelli

Warangal: In a bid to provide better administrative services to the people, the State government has reorganised the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED), Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Errabelli who inaugurated the Warangal and Hanumakonda districts’ PR Engineering Department ENC (territorial) and SE offices on the premises of the Zilla Parishad office in Hanumakonda on Monday, said that the reorganisation exercise created 740 new jobs besides promoting many officials. In all, 87 new offices have got underway in the State. The recruitment for these jobs will be completed in the near future, he added.

Four new chief engineer offices, 12 new circles, 11 divisions, and 60 new subdivisions have come into existence to cover the activities of Panchayat Raj activities and Mission Bhagiratha,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh heaped praise on the Panchayat Raj Department.

Telangana made strides in the replenishment of irrigation tanks, supply of drinking water to all households, and the construction of roads and bridges under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Aroori Ramesh said.

“The reorganization of the PRED is also a major step to improve the performance of the wing. Hanumakonda Zilla Parishad chairman M Sudhir Kumar, Warangal and Hanumakonda District Collectors P Pravinya and Sikta Patnaik were among others present.