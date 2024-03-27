Ramesh vows to develop Warangal

Warangal: “The onus is on everyone to win the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha,” two-time former MLA Aroori Ramesh, who recently joined the BJP, said.

Addressing the cadre here on Tuesday, BJP’s candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha seat (SC Reserved) Aroori Ramesh appealed to them to spread the welfare and developmental programmes being carried out by the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre. “It’s a rare opportunity to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” Aroori Ramesh said.

Aroori Ramesh said that Modi is determined to strengthen India’s economy to become the third-largest economic power in his third term. He said that he would work for the development of the constituency if he was elected in the ensuing elections. “I will focus on all the problems faced by the people in Warangal,” he said.

The meeting was presided over by the BJP Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar. Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Ratnam Satish and Kusuma Satish were among others present.