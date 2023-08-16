Sircilla: 77 CCTV cameras in RTC and school buses installed

Sircilla: CCTV cameras have been installed in RTC and school buses under “Bus Lo Bharosa” by the district police.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the district police administration and the district SP for providing security to women by undertaking innovative programmes towards women’s safety in the district.

Till now 77 RTCs and school buses have been installed with CC cameras in the district. The Minister launched the “Bus Lo Bharosa” at a programme organised by the district Police and She Team in the District Collectorate premises on Tuesday.

Installigng CCTV cameras in buses to ensure the safety of women, working women, housewives, students is commendable and it gives an assurance to women and they can travel safely and with full protection, Rama Rao said.

The rest of the buses will installed with CCTV cameras in 10 to 15 days. The CCTV cameras installed in C buses have been connected to the RTC depot offices and the district police office. The CCTV cameras installed in the school buses have been connected to the district police office.