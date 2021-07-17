The Hans India gives accurate, reliable news: CP Tarun Joshi

Warangal: The Hans India has maintained high standards in disseminating accurate and reliable information without succumbing to sensationalism, the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said, speaking at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the newspaper here on Friday.

The Hans is one among the English newspapers that covers political developments, sports and crime news etc extensively besides focusing on various issues that are useful to the readers in general. With its professionalism, The Hans India commands a huge respect among the masses.

"The Hans has maintained the integrity of journalism and exceptional ethical standards while reaching out to all the sections of the society," Tarun Joshi said. Tarun Joshi wished the newspaper to continue its righteous way in the future and reach the pinnacle of success.

The Hans India Special Correspondent Adepu Mahender, the assistant general manager (Circulation Wing-Warangal) V Venkateshwar Rao, staff photographer Gokarapu Shyam Kumar, Hans agents, readers, patrons and well wishers were among others present.