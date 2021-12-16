Warangal: 5 held for fabricating bogus sureties

Warangal: The Task Force and Subedari Police on Thursday arrested five of a six-member gang on the charge of providing fake documents in courts to facilitate bail for suspects in criminal cases. The police seized rubber stamps of Panchayat Raj department, fake valuation certificates of assets, house tax receipts, Aadhaar cards etc from them. The accused have been identified as Uduthala Ravinder of Panthani, Rajasekhar alias Rajesh of Somidi, Manda Prabhakar of Elkurthi, Hanmakonda Babu of Thogarrai and Gunda Sarangapani of Adavi Rangapuram. Ramesh of Dharmasagar is at large.

Disclosing the details to media persons here, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that one of the accused Rajasekhar alias Rajesh had in the past worked under an advocate in the city. Rajasekhar used to contact the other accused whenever there was a need for forged documents for the clients. The other accused used to prepare documents according to the requirement by using rubber stamps of various departments. It's learnt that the accused had procured rubber stamps from unknown makers from Hyderabad. The Commissioner said that the matter will be taken to the notice of the court. The police arrested one of the accused during a vehicle check at Subedari in the city. Tarun Joshi heaped praise on Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, Task Force inspectors Santhosh and Srinivasji, Subedari inspector Raghavender, SIs Lavan Kumar, Ravali, Punnamchander and others for nabbing the accused.