Warangal: Banda Prakash resigns as RS member

Warangal: Three of the two candidates - Kadiyam Srihari and Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao from the erstwhile Warangal district - recently elected to the Legislative Council under MLAs quota took oath as the MLCs in Hyderabad on Thursday. In a ceremony, Pro-tem chairman V Bhoopal Reddy administered the oath of office to Kadiyam, Takkallapalli, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy and P Venkatram Reddy.

The other MLC-elect Banda Prakash, who is off to Delhi to submit his resignation as the Rajya Sabha member, is expected to take oath on December 6. Former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, elected as the MLC under Governor's quota is also to take oath on December 6.

Meanwhile, Banda Prakash has submitted his resignation to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi on Thursday. His resignation comes in the wake of his election to the Legislative Council under the MLAs quota. Ever since TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao chose him to send to the Council, the speculation is rife that the 67-year-old leader is all set to make it to the State Cabinet. Banda Prakash, who is also the president of the Telangana Mudiraj Maha Sabha is expected to fill the shoes of Eatala Rajender, a strong Mudiraj community leader, now in the BJP.

On the other hand, Kadiyam got an extension under MLAs quota. Kadiyam who held the post of deputy chief minister in the first term of TRS government didn't get a post in the second term. For Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao, it's going to be his maiden entry into the law house.