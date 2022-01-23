Warangal: Bhadrakali temple will remain open

Warangal: The historical Bhadrakali Temple will remain open, executive officer K Seshu Bharathi and chief priests Bhadrakali Seshu said in a statement on Saturday.

Refuting the rumours of shutdown of the temple in view of the coronavirus threat, they said that they haven't received any such directions from the State government in that regard.

A few employees have been tested positive for Covid-19, and they were in home isolation, hence the devotees need not have to worry, the EO said. Stating that the rituals will continue in the temple as usual, the EO appealed to devotees to follow the Covid-19 protocol without fail.